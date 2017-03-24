× OSU Names Mike Boynton as New Head Basketball Coach

Oklahoma State announced on Friday they have named Mike Boynton as their new head men’s basketball coach.

Boynton had been an assistant coach on Brad Underwood’s staff last season, and was on Underwood’s staff at Stephen F. Austin for three seasons before coming to OSU.

Boynton was also an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-2013.

Boynton played for the Gamecocks from 2001 to 2004.

He has also been an assistant coach at Wofford, Coastal Carolina, and Furman.

Boynton replaces Underwood, who left surprisingly last Saturday to become the new head coach at the University of Illinois.