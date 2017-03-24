× OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll Will Test Pro Waters

Oklahoma State swingman Jeffrey Carroll has decided to enter his name to be eligible for the NBA Draft, but says he will not hire an agent.

If Carroll does not get drafted, but does not sign with an agent, he can return to OSU for his senior season without losing any eligibility.

Carroll made the announcement on OSU’s athletics website on Friday.

“First off, I want to thank all of the fans who have reached out to me this season,” Carroll said. “You guys are the reason Oklahoma State is my home, and why I never want to play for another school. We were able to accomplish so much last season, and my growth on and off the court has put me one step closer to realizing my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. At this time, I think I would be silly to not test the NBA waters and seek the advice of actual NBA personnel, but I will do so without hiring an agent. If their advice is that I return to college for my final year, I will proudly put on that Cowboy jersey and give my all for Oklahoma State.”

Carroll was one of the most improved players in the country this past season, averaging 17.5 points a game, 6.6 rebounds, and made .444 of his 3-point shots.