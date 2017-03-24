Ready For The Rockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After successfully shutting down the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting ready to take on the Rockets.

OKC will travel to Houston to face James Harden and company for a Sunday night showdown.

The team used Friday to watch film from the week's earlier games, before shifting focus to their next opponent.

Head Coach Billy Donovan discusses the Thunder Rockets series so far this season, guard Victor Oladipo addresses the defensive brilliance of Andre Roberson, and rookie Domantas Sabonis talks about his growing aggression during games.