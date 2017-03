OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police are looking for Rex Grider, who was last seen near 13800 S.E. 122nd Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

He was wearing a grey V-neck shirt, blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

The vehicle officials are looking for is a dark gray 2014 Chevy pickup with the Oklahoma license plate 383LVT.

Grider is diagnosed with dementia.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, call police.