Tulsa officer’s preliminary hearing request denied

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled that a Tulsa police officer charged with first-degree manslaughter won’t have further preliminary hearing proceedings.

The Tulsa World reports 42-year-old Betty Shelby remains on track for trial on May 8.

A status hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 shooting death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

On March 10, District Judge Doug Drummond denied a defense request to stay proceedings pending the higher court’s decision and upheld Special Judge Martha Rupp Carter’s ruling to not allow Shelby to present witness testimony on her behalf at her Nov. 29 preliminary hearing.

The appeals judges said Drummond properly concluded that testimony Shelby sought for her preliminary hearing was not relevant to Carter’s ruling.

Shelby is on administrative leave without pay.

