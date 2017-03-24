Waiting until the last minute to do taxes? Some Oklahoma high school teens might be able to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY--As tax day approaches many are waiting to do those income tax returns.

Some students at John Marshall High School could step in to help!

The students are happy to even stay afternoon to help prepare income tax forms for Oklahomans.

"VITA stands for volunteer income tax assistance program. And this is a program that allows our students to study for and pass a certification

test and then with the support of UCO’s Accounting Department we file taxes for free for our community members,” says Principal Aspasia Carlson.

Their accuracy is outstanding.

Last year out of the 130-or-so tax forms filled out by the class they earned a 100% accuracy rating.

The students team up with the University of Central Oklahoma's Accounting Department preparing returns and in-turn learning more about the process.

“Life experiences that are going to help them when they get out on their own. And they start having to do their own taxes or worry about their own financial

planning. Or their own financial goals," said Sharon Marker, Finance Academy Teacher. "They’re learning all of this through taxes. ”

“I like that it gives us the opportunity to learn new things and get social skills. Teaches us to be better businessmen and it offers us quite a few

careers in the future,” said John Marshall Freshman, Christian Jones.

“By the end of this year I’ll be certified to be a financial clerk. Next year I’m gonna be a fulltime bookkeeper. And during the summer I’m

gonna do an internship with a bank,” said Jael Borrego, Freshman.

KFOR partners with McDonald's to recognize outstanding things happening in Oklahoma schools.

The school was presented with a $600 check because of their work in this program.

If you have something to share about 'What's Right With Our Schools' send us a short note