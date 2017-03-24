Warm, windy Friday; Red Flag Warning in effect for central, southern Oklahoma

*** A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR MOST OF THE STATE. A HIGH WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE PANHANDLE. RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA. ***

Today will be warm and windy with south winds around 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50!

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Severe storms are possible in eastern Oklahoma but will quickly move into Arkansas and Missouri.

The back edge of the storm will bring a few showers and storms to northwestern and central Oklahoma this afternoon and evening.

The storms could produce small hail.

A cold front will sweep across the state tonight and the rain will gradually push northeast.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with a strong northwesterly wind under partly cloudy skies.

A bigger storm system will bring better rain chances and a higher risk of severe storms on Sunday.

Please stay tuned for important storm updates!

Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening!

Make sure your tornado safety plans are in place.

Another storm will bring beneficial rain to the state late Tuesday through Wednesday.