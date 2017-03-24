Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s belly growth is ‘mind blowing’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said that April the Giraffe is moving slower and her belly continues to grow, all signs that mean her delivery is coming along well.

Zoo officials said on Facebook Thursday that April’s “belly growth from last week to this week is still mind blowing – she has to fit a 6′, 150 pound calf somewhere!” They also reported on Wednesday that she seemed to be a little moody.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.