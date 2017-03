× 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Pond Creek

POND CREEK, Okla. – An earthquake hit 2 miles east of Pond Creek Saturday afternoon.

THE USGS said the earthquake in Grant County was a 4.0.

It happened at 3:38 p.m. and was more than three miles deep.

Jefferson, Kremlin, Wichita, KS, and Dallas, TX may have felt it as well.