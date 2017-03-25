Authorities cancel Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

UPDATE: Craig has been found.

OWASSO, Okla. – Authorities in Rogers County released a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man Saturday.

John Craig was last seen in Owasso leaving his home to get breakfast around 5:45 this morning.

He was wearing a dark blue wind breaker, light colored shirt with brown pants, and a blue ball cap.

Craig has dementia and does not know where he is at when he has an episode.

He is known to be carrying a gun and does have a concealed carry license.

Police say he is not dangerous.

The vehicle they are looking for is a white four-door 1997 Cadillac DeVille with the Oklahoma plate 097EVZ.

If you know his whereabouts or see Craig, call police immediately.