Eight women found after allegedly being held captive by Georgia man

GEORGIA – A man was indicted Friday after he was accused of holding eight women captive in a luxurious Georgia home.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, would allegedly threaten the women with murder and mutilation, according to police.

Prosecutors and police say his arrest exposes a disturbing case of human trafficking.

Officials say Roberts used the website “SeekingArrangement.com” to bring the young women to the nearly $1 million home that he was renting.

NBC News reports he would promise the women modeling jobs.

Man indicted for human trafficking after 8 women were found captive in a Georgia home https://t.co/TKW9lQiyxC pic.twitter.com/S0L5Q1UyJN — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2017

Instead, Roberts made the eight women, ages 19-22, work at strip clubs and give him the money.

“Police also learned that the suspect was a Gangster Disciple’s gang member and required the women to receive gang-related tattoos as a sign of their loyalty,” the Fulton County District Attorney’s office said.

Authorities were notified of the scheme after one of the women, who was just 20-years-old, was able to call 911.

She told police Roberts “forced her to get plastic surgery and threatened to kill her if she left.”

“I’m in a very bad situation, and I need to get out,” the woman told a dispatcher.

Court document say one woman “stated that Kendrick [sic] had threatened her on numerous times, one instance where he stated he was going to pay someone to cut her chest open, take out the implants and cut her up.”

According to police, he referred to the women as “Diamond Kitties.”

However, Roberts’ attorney says the women were not forced to stay.

“If you felt threatened, why didn’t you leave on such and such a day,” Maloof said. “Why did you take $1,000 to go on a vacation? One of the women went on vacation with her mother. He gave them $1,000 to fly out West. That’s not somebody being held against their will.”

He faces six counts of false imprisonment, six counts of trafficking a person for labor or servitude, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of criminal street activity.

If he is found guilty, he could get up to 205 years in prison.