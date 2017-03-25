Free film fair coming to Oklahoma City Community College

OKLAHOMA CITY – deadCenter film is partnering with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office and OCCC to host a free Film Fair on April 1.

The fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the OCCC campus.

It will include a film technology fair, equipment demonstrations, and a screenwriting seminar.

The film technology fair will be held inside OCCC’s 6,000 square foot sound stage and will feature the latest cameras, lights, sound, and technical equipment being used to make feature films and videos.

It will be hosted by Oscar winner Gray Frederickson who is the producer of The Godfather, Part II, and Apocalypse Now.

Several OCCC professors and local professionals will be on hand to answer questions.

The event is free and open to the public.

