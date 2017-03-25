Fun inside for visitors at the OKC Home & Outdoor Living Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cool weather outside brought visitors inside the Cox Pavilion for the 2017 OKC Home & Outdoor Living Show.

This exciting show inspires Oklahoman’s with ideas for homes and gardens, yards and pools.

Whether you’re looking for dynamic backyard ideas or you want to spruce up your yard, this is the place to be!

NewsChannel 4’s Jessica Bruno and the 4 Warn Storm Team’s Damien Lodes were on hand to meet visitors, sign autographs and help folks play Spin To Win.

The OKC Home & Outdoor Living Show continues through tomorrow.

Tickets are available at the door and online here.