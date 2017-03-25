Mother arrested after allegedly beating, choking daughter who incorrectly recited Bible verses

PENNSYLVANIA – A mother was arrested after attacking her young daughter who incorrectly recited Bible verses.

Police say Rhonda Shoffner, 41, was drunk when she told her daughter to “get on her knees in the bathroom.”

Cops say a mom beat and choked her daughter for being unable to recite Bible verses. https://t.co/w9bF0KsEJ8 pic.twitter.com/W2ZsHA3lgR — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) March 25, 2017

This demand came after the girl was not able to reach family members by phone.

The daughter, who is under 13 years of age, told police she begged her mother to not make her get on her knees.

She said that meant her mother would beat her.

Police said Shoffner become enraged, telling her daughter “to get on her [expletive] knees.”

That’s when Shoffner would recite Bible verses and order her daughter to repeat them word for word.

Any time the girl incorrectly recited the verses, Shoffner would slam her daughter’s head into the bathroom wall.

This happened about five times before she told her daughter to get on her back and then proceeded to choke her.

The mother even bit her daughter’s forearm.

According to Inside Edition, the girl begged and pleaded for her mother to stop.

Shoffner said, “Just leave and don’t ever come back.”

The little girl then fled the house and called her father, who then took her to the police station.

Shoffner was charged with aggravated assault against a child, strangulation and terroristic threats.

She is currently being held in prison on a $100,000 bond.