Oklahoma police chief hailed a hero after saving driver suffering from medical episode

OOLOGAH, Okla. – A police chief in northeastern Oklahoma is being called a hero after saving a driver suffering from a medical episode.

Police Chief Peter Moore says he doesn’t take too much credit for the heroic actions.

He told Fox 23, in the 18 years of his career, he has definitely had scary moments, and this one was tense.

“He was up on the curb, he was driving down the sidewalk,” he said.

He originally thought it could be a drunk driver.

But when Moore pulled up beside the vehicle, he knew something was wrong when the driver did not react.

“So, I pulled up next to him, and I could tell he wasn’t drunk. He was having medical issues,” Moore said.

The chief stayed by the vehicle as they kept going down the highway.

“We drove all the way down through town, him being on the sidewalk, turn lane, just back and forth,” he said. “Luckily, the light was green and when we got through the light, he sped up. But that didn’t help his driving anyway. He almost hit the guardrail going across the bridge.”

The driver crossed into oncoming traffic again and then started going uphill.

That’s when Moore said he maneuvered his vehicle into the driver’s, bringing both cars to a stop.

All doors on the vehicle were locked except there was a back window that was half down.

Moore reached into the window, unlocked the door, jumped in the vehicle and put the car in park.

He says this was just part of his job.

“I like to think we pretty much save lives everyday. It’s just something we do,” he said.

The driver was released from the hospital and is home recovering.

No one else was injured.