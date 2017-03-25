OSBI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Tishomingo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. with reports of a man beating another person in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When a police officer and two Johnston County deputies arrived at the North Fisher Apartments, they found 29-year-old Joses Rick Beck allegedly verbally assaulting another person in the parking lot.

"When the Tishomingo officers and two deputies got to the man, they ordered him to drop a knife which he was holding in one of his hands," said Jessica Brown, public information officer for the OSBI. "He refused to obey their orders and one of the officers fired her weapon, striking the suspect at least one time."

Beck was flown to a hospital in Plano, Texas and Brown says he was alive as of Saturday night.

The OSBI will create a comprehensive report of the incident and submit it to the district attorney. The DA will then decide if the shooting was justified.