Partly cloudy weather in store for Saturday, possible severe weather moves in Sunday

The storm system that brought OK all that wind yesterday and not much if any rainfall is slowly moving away.

On the back side of that system, for your Saturday, skies becoming partly cloudy, breezy northwest winds and temps in the cooler 60s.

Tonight will have mostly clear skies and light winds temps that will drop into the chilly 30s and 40s.

On Sunday, our next storm system will be quickly approaching from the west.

Click here to view KFOR’s Interactive Radar.

Gusty south winds with warmer temps and gradually increasing humidity during the afternoon.

Scattered t’storms should develop by late afternoon / evening and some will likely be severe.

Main threat large hail, damaging winds and small tornadoes possible.

Another storm system could bring more rain and t’storms to Oklahoma by next Tuesday night, Wednesday into Thursday.

Hopefully many areas pick up significant rainfall next week!

Have a great weekend!