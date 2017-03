OKLAHOMA – Two Oklahomans are bringing home the gold from the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria!

Nikki Schilling and Chris Paynter are expected to arrive back in Oklahoma Saturday night.

Nikki won a gold medal in the Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom.

She also won silver!

Chris also won a gold medal in the Apline Intermediate Giant Slalom.

3,000 athletes were expected to attend along with 1,100 coaches representing 110 countries.

Great job to both Nikki and Chris!