“We just need to come together,” Oklahomans gather at rally in support of President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – People gathered at the state capitol Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

“I’m here to support our President Trump,” said Diane Bevers. “Make America Great Again.”

“The big sacrifice of going from making billions a year to making one dollar a year, I think that was very generous of him,” said Ginger Wall.

Supporters told us they hope President Trump and his administration will bring solutions to health care and veterans.

Even though support for President Trump ran high at this rally, organizers say the event is for everyone, regardless of political views.

We did find one person who stood out. He didn’t want to talk to us on camera but says the message on his sign is clear: “Love trumps hate.”

It’s a message that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Oh, well we all have a choice and as long as we`re friendly people, that`s all that matters,” said Bevers, who also feels freedom of expression is part of what makes America work.

“Yes, that`s the way it should be,” said Bevers. “That`s what makes America great again because you can do what you`re feeling in your heart.”

And she hopes everyone can work together.

“We just need to come together and I just pray that God will bless us all," she said.