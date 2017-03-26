4 injured, 2 arrested after chase ends in head-on crash in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Two suspects have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries and, then, will be taken to the Oklahoma County Jail after a chase ended in a head-on crash in Oklahoma City.

The crash began around 4 p.m. on Sunday, when a larceny was reported at the Walmart on Santa Fe and Danforth in Edmond.

Police saw the suspects' vehicle and tried to stop the driver.

However, the vehicle didn't stop and ended up going more than 100 mph south on Kelly through Edmond, running red lights and stop signs.

At one point, the vehicle drove up a curb and through a median in an attempt to get away from police.

That's when the suspects turned westbound on Wilshire from Kelley in Oklahoma City, came over a hill, hit their brakes and lost control of the vehicle.

The suspects' vehicle hit another vehicle head-on.

The two suspects and two people inside the other vehicle, traveling eastbound on Wilshire when hit, have all been transported with no life-threatening injuries.

The suspects will be taken to the Oklahoma County Jail after they've been checked out at the hospital.