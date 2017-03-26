Gender of Russell Westbrook’s baby revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY - We finally know whether "our King of the Prairie" will soon be having a little princess or prince!
On March 1, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook announced his triple-double baby is due in May.
His wife Nina posted a picture to Instagram on Saturday night, now revealing the baby's gender.
The picture shows part of a shower dessert display with a theme including donuts, basketballs - the color blue and a sign that reads: "Oh Boy."
Congratulations, soon-to-be parents!
Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP (Russ Junior?) in May!
The couple was married in 2015.
