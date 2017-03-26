× MVP Match Up Goes to Harden

It was billed as a match up to determine the MVP. The game itself proved to be a microcosm of the MVP race this season with Russell Westbrook having better numbers, but James Harden getting the win.

The Rockets torched OKC from three in their 137-125 win. Houston hit 20 three pointers in their win and had six players finish in double figures. Including Lou Williams who led Houston with 31 points and going seven of eight from beyond the arc.

MVP candidate James Harden scored 22 points and tallied 12 assists in the win. However, Russell Westbrook notched his 36th triple-double scoring 39 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the loss.

It didn’t take long for Houston to weigh in on who they think should named MVP.

The Rockets win their series with the Thunder 3-1 this season. It was the most lopsided game in the four these two have played against each other. OKC doesn’t have much time to stew on this loss as they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks, Monday.