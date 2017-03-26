Storms possible Sunday across Oklahoma

***MODERATE RISK FOR SEVERE T’STORMS LATE THIS AFTERNOON / EVENING ALONG I-35 ZONE, INCLUDING OKLAHOMA CITY.***

It’s a chilly start with clear skies and light winds temps in the 30s and 40s.

You might want a jacket / coat heading out early.

However, as we go through the day, temps will be warming into the 70s with gusty south winds.

There’s a chance for scattered t’storms by late this afternoon and evening along the I-35 zone.

Some of the t’storms could be severe with large hail and high winds the main threat.

Can’t rule out a few tornadoes today, as the Storm Prediction Center has most of central and eastern Oklahoma in an Enhanced Risk for severe t’storms and a Moderate Risk from around Oklahoma City points south and southeast.

The risk is basically along and east of the I-35 zone!

Click here for a live interactive radar.

The t’storms will be ending overnight with gusty northwest winds and cooler temps behind a cold front.

Lows tonight back into the 40s and 50s with highs tomorrow 60s to lower 70s with north winds behind the front.

More rain and t’storms back in the forecast by Tuesday night, Wednesday and into Thursday. We need the rain!

Stay tuned to the weather this afternoon and evening!