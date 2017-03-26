Sunny skies, warmer temps expected after stormy Sunday

OKLAHOMA – We are still tracking severe weather across central parts of Oklahoma.

Click here for a live interactive radar as well as here for watches and warnings.

The severe weather threat for the Oklahoma City metro will decline as we head into early Monday morning.

Highest chance for severe weather tonight will be in northern and eastern parts of Oklahoma.

TORNADO WATCH issued for NW, Central & SE OK until 11PM. Very large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes poss. Few strong tornadoes poss. 4PM pic.twitter.com/7t7wBRhnOK — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) March 26, 2017

Main risks will be for small hail and gusty winds, but severe threat will end by the Monday morning commute.

It will be a mild night with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunny skies return to the forecast on Monday.

Highs will be back into the 60s and 70s.

Next chance of rain returns to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.