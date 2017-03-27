18 injured when mall escalator suddenly malfunctions, reverses direction

HONG KONG, China – At least 18 people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at a mall in China.

On Saturday, emergency crews were called to Hong Kong’s Langham Place when an escalator suddenly reversed direction and increased its speed.

Dozens of shoppers were on the escalator at the time of the malfunction, which sent many of them crashing to the ground.

TODAY reports that the reason behind the malfunction is still unknown, but two technicians called in to help with the investigation were arrested.