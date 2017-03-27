× 22-year-old police officer who was shot overnight in Tecumseh has passed away

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Authorities say that the police officer who was shot overnight in Tecumseh has passed away.

Sunday night, around 11:30, Officer Justin Terney, 22, pulled over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

Police say the suspect ran away and a foot pursuit ensued.

Terney was able to tase the suspect, but police say the suspect was unaffected by the taser.

That is when the suspect reportedly shot Officer Terney three times.

Terney returned fire, striking the suspect approximately four times.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital.

Officer Terney underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said.

However, around 9 a.m., police confirmed that the officer succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

He was on the police force for one year.

The suspect underwent surgery and remains in the ICU. His condition is unknown at this time. He has not been identified.

A woman who was driving the car that the suspect was in is now in custody.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.