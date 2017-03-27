Al Roker helps OU break world records

NORMAN, Okla. – The Today Show’s Al Roker helped the University of Oklahoma break two world records in Norman Monday morning!
On March 27, Al began his quest to break five Guinness World Records in five days at five university across the country.
His first stop was at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where he helped them break TWO world records.
Al helped hundreds of OU students break the record for largest human image of a cloud and largest human image of a lightening bolt!
The students held the shapes for a full five minutes.
A representative from Guinness was on hand to confirm the results and pass out the plaques.