Al Roker helps OU break world records

NORMAN, Okla. – The Today Show’s Al Roker helped the University of Oklahoma break two world records in Norman Monday morning!

On March 27, Al began his quest to break five Guinness World Records in five days at five university across the country.

His first stop was at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where he helped them break TWO world records.

Al helped hundreds of OU students break the record for largest human image of a cloud and largest human image of a lightening bolt!

The students held the shapes for a full five minutes.

A representative from Guinness was on hand to confirm the results and pass out the plaques.

They did it! Congratulations to the @UofOklahoma on their Guinness World Records achievements! #Rokerthon pic.twitter.com/TVVsWMc3fp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2017

.@UofOklahoma will see if they can make the largest human weather formation for #Rokerthon, and @AlRoker is almost as excited as we are! pic.twitter.com/BsuZJoxJhK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2017

Our photo game is 🔥🔥🔥 with @alroker on campus! Be part of the @TODAYshow broadcast at the stadium tomorrow morning! #Rokerthon pic.twitter.com/hbLbj5YYGE — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) March 26, 2017

#Rokerthon 3 is underway at @UofOklahoma and @AlRoker may be having just has much fun as the students! pic.twitter.com/KHXIWkPTsJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2017

.@AlRoker is counting down the minutes as @UofOklahoma forms the largest human weather formation for #Rokerthon! https://t.co/yWFDhtD2zU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2017

We're so excited for @UofOklahoma! They formed the largest human cloud and the largest human lightening bolt for #Rokerthon! pic.twitter.com/lnIg6iimOv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2017