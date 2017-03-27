× Bill aims to allow Oklahomans to shop across state lines for healthcare

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state of Oklahoma has watched carriers like UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna pull out of the Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange.

“The year after that, we went to two, we went to one and that’s where we are now,” said Buddy Combs.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Oklahoma is the only carrier left for Oklahomans to buy healthcare through the exchange.

However, Deputy Commissioner Buddy Combs with the Oklahoma Insurance Department says Blue Cross isn’t making enough of a profit.

“We’ve seen a lot more older and sicker individuals buying health insurance on exchange and we haven’t seen enough young, healthy people to support that with premiums,” he said.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak sent a letter to the governor and the state’s congressional leaders, warning them to act fast.

Without a carrier, those who qualify for coverage could be without federal subsidies and that could mean higher premiums.

But no insurance company wants to do business in Oklahoma.

“We’re not very healthy,” said Rep. Lewis Moore.

Rep. Moore says the state ranks high in obesity, hypertension and pre-diabetes – all risks that many carriers don`t want to take on.

Moore wants to broaden the healthcare options and choices by opening the marketplace across state borders.

“So, what Senate Bill 478 does is allows outside of Oklahoma companies to be able to market their health insurance in the state of Oklahoma,” said Moore.

Moore says with the uncertainty in Washington, this is the best solution.

“If somebody from Illinois wanted to sell their coverage in Oklahoma, they can do so as long as they met the basic agreements,” he said.

The bill passed the Senate last week. It’s now headed to the House. The Oklahoma Insurance Department says it is in full support of the bill.