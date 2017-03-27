Cloudy skies and cool temps for your Monday morning

Good Monday Morning!

The storm system from yesterday and last night is moving east and away from Oklahoma.

Cloudy skies with gusty north winds and cool temps to greet you outside on this Monday morning.

However, nothing too cold for this time of year.

This afternoon, slow clearing with gusty north winds gradually letting up a little.

Highs today mid 60s to lower 70s.

With any luck we end up with bright and sunny skies later today!!

Next storm system already showing up for Tuesday night, Wednesday into Thursday morning.

At this time looks like a good rainfall for many portions of Oklahoma.

Always the possibility for severe weather this time of year so we’ll be watching for that.

However, we really really need the rain and the chances are finally coming !!

Have a great day!