Did you hear about Al Roker’s Guinness World Record at the University of Oklahoma?

NORMAN, Okla. — NBC’s Al Roker stopped by the University of Oklahoma campus to break a Guinness World Record Monday.

It’s part of Roker’s annual nationwide campaign, Rokerthon.

Hundreds of OU students beat the sunrise to come out to the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to help break a world record on home turf.

Guinness Word Record official, Michael Empric is traveling with Roker to verify all world records.

At OU, students tried to form human weather symbols, including a cloud, a lightning bolt and a sunshine.

Each student matters.

“Because we’re doing human image records; largest human image of a cloud and human image of a lightning bolt. So it’s people in the shape of a cloud and a lightning bolt for five minutes,” Empiric said.

This is the third time Al Roker’s Rokerthon has broken a world record.

Rokerthon 2017 will make five stops at universities around the country.

“Tomorrow we go to Marquette, Michigan and beyond. Trying to break records. Constantly,” Roker said.

Roker confesses he maintains the energy by drinking coffee. “Lots of coffee.”

Not much about the record-breaking attempt is a secret.

But, the team at The Today Show did manage to keep one trick up their sleeve.

They planned to award a $5,000 scholarship for one unsuspecting OU student.

But, Roker’s team ended up handing out two scholarships after a mix-up over the loud-speaker.

Both Kelsie Hull and Kelsie Hawk thought their names were called.

Kelsie Hawk was the actual winner, but Roker agreed to give both students the $5,000.

“I was so embarrassed,” said Kelsie Hull. “I felt really bad. I saw the paper and I thought, ‘No. That’s not my name.'”

“It was so exciting,” said Kelsie Hawk. “I’m really glad I woke up at 4:30 in the morning to come.

The Kelsies are studying abroad next semester, and both say Al Roker’s gift will go a long way overseas.

The students were hoping to break three world records Monday morning.

According to Guinness, the students broke two of three record attempts: the lightning bolt and the cloud.

There weren’t enough students to break the world record for human sunshine.