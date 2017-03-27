× Edmond police investigate gun incident, fight that sent man to hospital

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond police are trying to sort out the events that led to a fight on the city’s east side early Monday morning, leaving one man with severe head injuries and a gun being fired into the air.

Edmond police said they were called to a house on Sandhurst Drive in the Chimney Hill subdivision shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two groups and there was a person armed with a shotgun.

“There’s a lot we’re trying to sort through,” said Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.

Wagnon said two men and a woman drove from Oklahoma City to Edmond and the three told people living in the house on Sandhurst they were coming.

Police said the incident stems from an argument between an ex-girlfriend’s two previous boyfriends.

“When they got there, we’re told that they had a shotgun, racked the shotgun and pointed it at others,” Wagnon said.

Wagnon said a fight with pipes or wrenches breaks out and “somebody from the Sandhurst house went inside, and got a pistol and fired it off in the air to break up the fight.”

When police arrived on scene, they found a car on the next block with the two men and woman inside; one of the men – who police said brought the shotgun – suffering from a severe head wound.

A shotgun was found in a nearby cul-de-sac.

Neighbors we spoke to didn’t want to talk on camera but said off-camera they aren’t surprised by the early morning events and the house involved.

NewsChannel 4 wanted to talk to the owners of the house-in-question but were told to leave the property by a young man who eventually came to the door.

Police are still investigating the case and have made no arrests.

“There’s multiple – many people there, so we brought some of them in overnight, early this morning, get their side of the story,” Wagnon said. “We don’t know exactly how it will end up, because there’s a lot of moving parts to it and we will be working with the (district attorney’s) office to see how they want us to handle charges.”