Former Logan County transport deputy arrested for driving under the influence
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Logan County transport deputy found himself in hot water following a traffic stop.
Logan County deputies and the Edmond Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Waterloo Rd. and Pine.
Authorities say they followed a vehicle from an Edmond business after the driver was seen stumbling around like he was intoxicated.
Once the car was stopped, officials learned that the driver was actually a Logan County transport deputy who was off-duty at the time.
The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Eric Lee Campbell, was taken into custody on complaints of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.