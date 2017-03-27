× Former Logan County transport deputy arrested for driving under the influence

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Logan County transport deputy found himself in hot water following a traffic stop.

Logan County deputies and the Edmond Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Waterloo Rd. and Pine.

Authorities say they followed a vehicle from an Edmond business after the driver was seen stumbling around like he was intoxicated.

Once the car was stopped, officials learned that the driver was actually a Logan County transport deputy who was off-duty at the time.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Eric Lee Campbell, was taken into custody on complaints of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.