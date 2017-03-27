× How to donate to the Oklahoma Blood Institute in honor of fallen Tecumseh police officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Many Oklahomans are donating blood in honor of the fallen Tecumseh police officer.

A community and police department are trying to move forward after losing 22-year-old Justin Terney. Terney was a rookie with the Tecumseh Police Department and it was his first year on the force.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Officer Justin Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

The passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from Terney, who pursued him on foot.

Terney was able to tase the suspect, but police say the suspect was unaffected by the taser.

At that point, officers say the suspect allegedly shot Officer Terney three times. Terney returned fire, striking the suspect approximately four times.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital, where Officer Terney underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

However, police confirmed that the officer succumbed to his injuries and passed away around 9 a.m.

“A lot of fellow officers and people in Tecumseh were doing a blood drive. He was losing a lot of blood so we knew that we needed that. But unfortunately, they were not able to get some of the bleeding to stop,” said J.R. Kidney, Assistant Chief of Tecumseh Police.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute reached out to KFOR Monday, saying many donors have expressed interest in donating blood in honor of Terney.

If you are interested in doing so, please let your screener know prior to giving blood that you would like your donation to honor or credit Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

The suspect who also underwent surgery remains in the ICU. He was last listed in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.

A woman who was driving the car that the suspect was in is now in custody.

This is Tecumseh’s first officer-involved shooting, police said during a news conference Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.