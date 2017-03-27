“It’s just heartbreaking,” Town of Tecumseh mourn fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH, Okla. - Tecumseh firefighters and citizens lined Broadway with American flags Monday afternoon.

They marked the route where fallen Officer Justin Terney's body would travel through on his way to his hometown of Canadian, Oklahoma.

"I think everyone's really shaken about this whole deal. I mean, it's not likely for a town like this, as small as we are and a community like this. I mean, this thing doesn't happen. It shouldn't happen," said Tecumseh firefighter Matthew Kent.

"We just want to show support, that we're all here for him as one big team. And, that's the most important thing, just his family knows, the community knows that we all have the support. We're all in this together," said Samantha Skillings, as she set out flags.

Around 3:30, the escort came through town, a long line of police cars accompanying the fallen officer.

"Justin was a good guy, young, very young. And, so, I always pay my respects to my town that I grew up in," said Zackary Stephenson, as he waited for the escort.

Displays of support were at the Tecumseh Police Department, as well.

A sign saying 'Police Lives Matter' sat by the tree out front with a bouquet of flowers, while more flowers were being delivered.

"When you hear of someone losing his life in his duty, it's just, it's really hard. Because, he's just doing his job. He puts his life out there every day for very little money. And, this is what happens. And, it's just heartbreaking," said Cheryl Cowden, as she delivered flowers for House of Flowers.

"Our department needs all the prayer they can get at this point. Like I said, we've got officers that's never experienced this, never been through anything like this. And, at this point in time, rally around giving hugs and prayers is about the only thing we got going for us right now," said Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

Terney was only 22 years old.

He was described as a hardworking policeman who had ambitions of becoming a K9 officer one day.

But, his life and career were cut short before they'd really even had a chance to begin.