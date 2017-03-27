× Local organizations teaming up for free computer recycling event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some local organizations are teaming up for a free computer recycling event.

Dell OKC and the Oklahoma City Thunder have teamed up to host a free computer recycling event, open to the public, on Saturday, April 8th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dell facility in the parking lot at 3501 S.W. 15th Street, Oklahoma City.

The recycling event will offer the public an opportunity to empty their closets and garages of any brand computer, monitor, printer or other piece of computer equipment and drop it off for responsible recycling.

On hand for the event will be Thunder Girls, a music DJ and Thunder tickets given at random to those who bring technology to recycle.

Some system peripherals in working condition are refurbished and resold through Goodwill, providing a means for Goodwill customers to purchase affordable, modern technology.

Dell makes it easy and affordable for customers to manage the life-cycle of their computer equipment every day.

Click here for more information.