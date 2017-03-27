× Man arrested after allegedly hitting two women while wearing brass knuckles

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing assault and battery charges after he allegedly hit two women while wearing brass knuckles, according to a police report.

On March 24, officers were called to an Oklahoma City hospital after two women were brought to the emergency room following an alleged assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims told police that they were meeting 24-year-old Jason Morales in the parking lot of the Buy For Less on N.W. Expressway for a child custody exchange.

While in the parking lot, the victims told officers that Morales and the child’s mother got into an argument. At that point, they stepped in between them to stop the argument.

However, they claimed that Morales punched them both in the face, knocking one of them to the ground.

The arrest affidavit reported that one of the women appeared to have a fairly deep gash above her eye. Witnesses reported that Morales appeared to have something like brass knuckles on when he allegedly hit the victims.

Morales was arrested on two complaints of assault and battery and one complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.