Mike Boynton Introduced as New OSU Basketball Coach

Oklahoma State officially introduced Mike Boynton as their new head men's basketball coach at a news conference Monday afternoon.

An emotional Boynton reflected on his past, and talked about his plan for the program, emphasizing caring about the players and doing all they can for them.

He says Lamont Evans will be retained on staff as the associate head coach, but he has not made any other decisions on staff hires.

The above video features some of the highlights of the news conference, from Boynton and OSU athletic director Mike Holder.