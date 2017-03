MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The body of a missing Muskogee man was found Saturday near the Arkansas River.

Muskogee police tell KJRH that a boater noticed a body less than a mile away from Three Forks Harbor around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities identified the body as that of 21-year-old Brandon Welch.

Welch had been reported missing by his fiancée earlier this month.

At this point, investigators do not know if foul play was involved.