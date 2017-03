× Officer Shot in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A Tecumseh police officer was shot last night around 11:30 p.m.

The officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect began to run.

The officer attempted to tase the suspect.

After this, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to a local hospital.

The officer remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.