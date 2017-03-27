× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly robbing friend at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a friend at gunpoint.

On March 25, officers were called to the 7500 block of Lyrewood Ln. in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim told police that two of her friends robbed her at gunpoint.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she didn’t think twice about letting 25-year-old Dylan Prince and a female friend into her home because they were all friends.

Once inside, the victim claims that Prince pulled out a gun and pointed it at her while the woman started unplugging her television.

After the pair loaded the television in Prince’s vehicle, the victim called police to give them a description of Prince’s car.

A short time later, the report says that officers spotted Prince driving near N. Meridian and N.W. 50th St.

Prince was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony and receiving and concealing stolen property.