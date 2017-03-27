Oklahoma fugitive wanted on sex abuse charges involving minor transported back to Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma fugitive wanted on sex abuse charges involving a minor is being transported back to the state Monday afternoon.

Billy Wayne Durfey, 43 is wanted out of Garvin County and is being flown in from south Texas into the Pauls Valley Airport by the U.S. Marshals Service on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s helicopter.

Durfey was arrested in December by U.S. Marshals in Mexico. He was transferred to Laredo, Texas and has been awaiting extradition to Oklahoma since then.

In February 2015, a Garvin County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Durfey, on 12 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Before police could execute the warrant for Durfey’s arrest, he suspect fled.

Last year, U.S. Marshals became aware that their suspect was possibly living in Mexico.

The Marshals began working with authorities in Mexico to find Durfey.

He was finally arrested by federal agents in Monterey, Mexico.