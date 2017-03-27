Police: Daycare worker arrested after cameras capture him slamming child to the ground

SPRING, Texas – A daycare worker is facing charges after allegedly slamming a 4-year-old girl to the ground.

Earlier this month, the child’s parents went to pick her up from the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare in Texas and immediately noticed her injuries.

“When the parents picked up the child from the daycare center, they were provided a form from the daycare center saying the child had basically hurt themselves by tumbling within the classroom,” Chief Matt Rodrigue, with the Montgomery County Constables Office, Precinct 3, said.

However, the 4-year-old girl told her parents a different story.

According to KPRC, police began investigating and quickly found surveillance video of the alleged incident.

Authorities say cameras show Gregory Diglin grabbing the girl by the arm and slamming her to the ground. The child’s face hit the floor, causing extensive injuries.

“The child has sustained injuries to the face and mouth area, busted lips, damage to the gums, featured dental damage as well,” Rodrigue said.

Investigators say there were other staff members in the daycare at the time of the alleged assault, but not in the same room.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Diglin is charged with felony injury to a child.