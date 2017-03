OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping you can identify a suspect accused in an armed robbery.

Last week, a masked suspect walked into a convenience store near Sheridan and Western armed with a gun.

It is unclear how much money the suspect took.

Authorities say while the photos may not be the best quality, they are hoping someone will still be able to recognize the suspect.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.