× Police officer in critical condition after shooting in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Police say a Tecumseh police officer is in critical condition after an overnight shooting.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when the officer pulled over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

Police say the suspect ran away and a foot pursuit ensued.

The officer was able to tase the suspect, but say the suspect was unaffected by the taser.

That is when the suspect reportedly shot the police officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital.

The officer remains in critical condition, police said.

No word on the suspect’s condition at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Thoughts & prayers with Tecumseh PD this morning as we receive word of officer shot. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 27, 2017

Police say a Tecumseh officer is in critical condition after a traffic stop leads to a chase and shooting. @kfor pic.twitter.com/5hufK7IXqF — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 27, 2017