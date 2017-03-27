× Police: Woman cuts boyfriend with knife after she was attacked, choked

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman says she was in fear for her life when she cut her boyfriend during an allegedly assault.

On March 24, officers were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City following an alleged assault.

When police arrived, they were met by 37-year-old Brian Ross. Ross told them he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.

Authorities say they were able to follow a blood trail to an apartment where they found Ross’ girlfriend.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told police that Ross had been drinking and eventually started arguing with her.

The victim said that Ross pushed her and then hit her with a beer bottle on the right side of her head.

At that point, she told police that she asked Ross to leave, but he pushed her against the couch. The victim’s 1-year-old daughter and 7-year-old nephew were in the room at the time, and her nephew tried to intervene.

However, she claimed that Ross pushed him across the room and into the television, which fell to the floor.

The affidavit goes on to say that the victim was scared for the children, so she grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and told Ross to leave.

The victim says that Ross grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. When she couldn’t breathe, she told officers that she cut him with the knife.

The affidavit claims that in the span of their three-month relationship, the victim said she had been choked unconscious at least two times.

The officer’s report states that the victim had two black eyes, but she said those bruises were from an incident two weeks ago.

When police asked Ross what happened, he simply stated that they had been in an argument and she stabbed him.

Ross was arrested on complaints of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, child abuse, domestic by strangulation and assault and battery.