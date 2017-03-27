Second man arrested for murder of 16-year-old who was robbed, shot in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another man has been arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old who was robbed and shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this month.

Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel Zenon or EJ was alert and breathing when officers found him in the parking lot of Brookwood Village Apartments nearly two weeks ago.

Police said he came to the apartments at Southwest 89th Street and Walker Avenue to meet someone but he ended up getting robbed at gunpoint and shot.

He died at the hospital.

After gathering enough evidence, investigators were able to track down a suspect.

Michael Arledge, 19, was arrested last week for Zenon’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

On Monday, authorities announced a second arrest in the case.

Dakota Garrison, 22, is also believed to be involved in Zenon’s murder.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

KFOR will release more information on this case as it is released.