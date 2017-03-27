“She missed him,” Lost bird returns home after tour of Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – For Paulette Nichols, her birds are family.

“They love to play,” Nichols said. “Believe it or not, those little parakeets, they spend their evening fighting with this, and upside down. They're very playful.”

But, the other night, the parakeet she calls 'Picky Bird' got loose.

Nichols accidentally left a door open while she was cleaning his cage.

“I will never see him again. That was my first instinct,” Nichols said.

The bird was nowhere to be found, and Nichols worried if he was even still alive.

But, Picky Bird wasn’t dead.

He was taking a tour of the city.

However, he landed in good hands.

“Apparently, someone with Rose State College had found it in their maintenance barn and brought it to the police department overnight,” said Adrian Sanders with Midwest City Animal Welfare.

After spending the night with police, Picky Birded ended up at with animal welfare where he made himself at home.

“He kind of sat on my desk, played around for a little while, played with our office cat,” Sanders said.

Figuring the bird belonged to someone, animal welfare posted his picture to Facebook.

It didn’t take long to get results.

“My daughter calls me,” Nichols said. “She says 'Mom, you need to go right now!'”

Nichols’ daughter saw the post all the way from Texas.

Nichols then raced to animal welfare.

“This man sees me, and he says 'You come to get your bird?' And, I said 'Yeah!’”

Picky Bird made it home where, as it turns out, Mrs. Picky Bird was waiting all along.

“She knew he was gone. She missed him,” Nichols said. “It's husband and wife. I guess that's the way it's supposed to be.”

And, now, Nichols wants to find the person who found her bird.

“I want to know who this man is. I, at least, want to say thank you,” she said.

We reached out to Rose State College, and the school is still trying to figure out which person found Picky Bird.