OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may have to find a new traffic route beginning on Monday.

Crews say that Sheridan Ave. will be closed from Shartel to Classen for about eight weeks for a construction project. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on March 27.

City leaders say drivers may want to consider alternate routes, including W. Main St. and W. Reno Ave.