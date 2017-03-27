× Special elections scheduled to fill vacant House, Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters will be heading to the polls later this year to fill two vacant seats after a senator and a representative resigned.

On Monday, Gov. Mary Fallin ordered special elections to fill the vacancies in Oklahoma Senate District 44 and Oklahoma House District 46.

The seat for Oklahoma Senate District 44 was held by former Sen. Ralph Shortey.

Earlier this month, the Moore Police Department released a redacted report containing details of an incident at a motel between Sen. Ralph Shortey and a 17-year-old boy.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed three felony charges against Shortey, including engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting a minor for prostitution.

After being charged, Shortey resigned from the Senate.

The seat for House District 46 is held by Rep. Scott Martin, who has decided to resign effective May 31.

The filing period for both special elections is May 1 through May 3. The special primary election is set for July 11 and the special general election is scheduled for Sept. 12.

If a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will take place on July 11.