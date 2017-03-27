× State authorities investigating death of inmate at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – State authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Davey Mark Jimmerson was found unresponsive inside his jail cell.

Officials say Jimmerson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Jimmerson’s cause and manner of death.

Jimmerson had been in the Oklahoma County Jail since Feb. 10, 2016 for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated assault and battery.

He had recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.